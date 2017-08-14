ExtraTime Radio: In battle for the West, Sounders emerge to defend MLS Cup

LISTEN: MLS from A to Z after a weekend of big goals, dying playoff dreams and contentious Video Review incidents. Are the Sounders the class of the West? Are the Red Bulls ready to capture a USOC title? Can Real Salt Lake pull off a (relative) miracle? Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Success or failure? In MLS, the general margins of both are determined by playoff qualification. With a little more than two months left in the MLS regular season, those margins are starting to be very thin. Andrew, David and Matt run through a busy MLS weekend attempting to answer the questions that will determine whether your club is one of the 12 who have a shot at MLS Cup.

Are the Sounders the class of the weakened West or are Houston's young guns the better bet? Are LA's playoff dreams dead? Can Portland avoid disaster? Is the Shield a step too far for road-weary Chicago? Could Real Salt Lake make a miraculous run? Do Dallas have enough firepower to finally capture the silverware Oscar Pareja seeks?

In the second segment, it's all US Open Cup, as the New York Red Bulls head to Cincinnati with a place in the final on the line. They do so on the back of another big win against Orlando, one that got tongues wagging as Video Review saw Kaka sent off in stoppage time. Then it's time for the Baer's Lair, where more #MLSmiddlenames are bandied about and hot takes flow like water.

