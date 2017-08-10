Seattle Sounders acquire midfielder Calum Mallace from Montreal Impact

The Seattle Sounders announced on Thursday they have acquired midfielder Calum Mallace in a trade with the Montreal Impact in exchange for 2019 MLS SuperDraft fourth-round pick.

Mallace, 27, had spent his entire professional career, six seasons, with Montreal after being selected in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft, making 80 MLS regular season appearances and six MLS Cup Playoff appearances for the Impact. He's also won two Canadian Championships with Montreal, in 2013 and 2014.

"We are pleased to have secured Calum's services, as he's a prime-age player with veteran experience in our league," said Sounders FC general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey in a statement. "Like the addition of Lamar Neagle earlier this week, Calum gives our coaching staff another experienced option for the most critical portion of our season. We're excited to welcome him to Seattle."

Mallace is a native of Scotland who played collegiate soccer at Marquette.

The Sounders next face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday in a key Western Conference showdown (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE).