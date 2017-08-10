New England Revolution land forward Krisztian Nemeth in trade with Crew SC

The New England Revolution added to an already deep attacking group at the summer transfer deadline, announcing on Thursday that they have acquired Hungarian international and former Sporting KC forward Krisztian Nemeth in a trade with Columbus Crew SC. The Revolution used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to add Nemeth to their roster.

Crew SC used their No. 1 spot in the Allocation Ranking to land Nemeth, before immediately trading him to the New England Revolution in exchange for $200,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018, $200,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2018 and an international roster spot through December 31, 2018. Since Sporting KC transferred Nemeth for a fee following the 2015 season, his return to MLS was subject to the league's allocation process.

"We are pleased to have acquired Krisztián and look forward to him making an impact this season," Revolution General Manager Michael Burns said in a club statement. "Krisztián is a proven goal scorer in this league and abroad. We believe the leadership and experience he brings to New England will make him an immediate asset."

Nemeth, 28, returns to the league after 18 months with Al-Gharafa in Qatar, who acquired him on a transfer from Sporting KC in January 2016. In his year with Sporting KC, Nemeth scored 10 goals and added six assists in league play while also playing a key role in the team's 2015 US Open Cup title, finishing as the tournament's joint top scorer with five goals. He also has experience playing in England, where he was on the books at Liverpool, Greece, the Netherlands and his native Hungary.

Internationally, Nemeth has played 30 times for Hungary and scored three goals. He also represented his country extensively at the youth international level.

As a result of Crew SC using their No. 1 ranking in the Allocation Ranking in the Nemeth transaction, the New England Revolution moved into the No. 1 spot. That ranking gives the Revs top priority to sign any one of 25 players who are US senior and youth national team stars and other players who were transferred from MLS clubs for a fee of $500,000 or higher.