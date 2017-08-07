Dynamo sign Swiss international, World Cup veteran Philippe Senderos

The Houston Dynamo signed Swiss defender Philippe Senderos on Monday, adding a three-time World Cup veteran with a distinguished club and international pedigree.

The 32-year-old Senderos represented Switzerland in the last three World Cup tournaments and won an FA Cup with Arsenal (where he also reached the 2006 Champions League final).

“Philippe Senderos will be a welcomed addition to our team. His extensive experience, leadership qualities, and ability to organize and communicate will complement our already talented group of defenders as we enter the final third of the season,” Dynamo Vice President and GM Matt Jordan said in the club's news release announcing the signing. “With this signing, along with the quality of our current group, we are confident that we have a very deep roster with players at every position who have the ability to step in at any moment to contribute the success of our team.”

Senderos has played in his native country and in the top flights of Italy, Spain, England and Scotland, most recently with Scottish Premier League side Rangers. He has five goals in 57 appearances with the Swiss national team.

“Philippe is a World Cup class player who is going to bring experience to our team. He is going to bring quality for our locker room, and his professionalism is going to help to continue building the philosophy of the Houston Dynamo," Houston coach Wilmer Cabrera said in the team's release. “His quality and experience are going to bring the level up in all aspects for our club.”