2017 MLS Team of the Week (Wk 22): David Villa, Union trio head the list

Of course you have to lead the Week 22 MLS Team of the Week with David Villa, right?

Hat trick. Golden Boot lead. And after Sunday's 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls, any MLS MVP conversation that doesn't have the New York City FC striker as a strong candidate for a second straight award isn't really worth having.

At the other end of the pitch, though, there's an equally strong case being made -- not for MVP honors, but for a No. 1 job somewhere.

John McCarthy's work in relief of Andre Blake -- first with Blake on CONCACAF Gold Cup duty with Jamaica, and since then with Blake sidelined by a hand injury sustained in the tournament final, has been more than solid for the ascendant Philadelphia Union. McCarthy makes the squad -- along with brace-scorer CJ Sapong and one-goal, three-assist man Ilsinho -- after Philadelpha's 3-1 takedown of Supporters' Shield holders FC Dallas.

(And while we're talking about stepping in and stepping up, how about Patrick Doody's three assists for Chicago, giving him four in two starts with Brandon Vincent out hurt?)

On the Western Conference side, the Seattle Sounders also had multiple selections to this week's team, with Nicolas Lodeiro and Clint Dempsey -- the latter with a brace and an assist -- making the XI after Seattle's 4-0 dismantling of Minnesota United.

Bench: Sean Johnson (NYC)-Alvas Powell (POR)-Chad Marshall (SEA)-Cristian Roldan (SEA)-Sacha Kljestan (NY)-Bradley Wright-Phillips (NY)-Marco Ureña (SJ)

Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)