Portland Timbers 3, LA Galaxy 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Portland Timbers scored early and then gave up equalizer almost immediately. They could have been rattled by that, but responded with two golazos en route to a comprehensive victory.

Three different players found the back of the net for Timbers as they defeated the LA Galaxy, 3-1, at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. Portland and LA exchanged goals in the opening six minutes, but wonderful strikes from Diego Valeri and Alves Powell gave the hosts the full three points.

Goals

5' – POR – Liam Ridgewell Watch

6' – LA – Emmanuel Boateng Watch

31' – POR – Diego Valeri Watch

53' – POR – Alves Powell Watch

Next Up