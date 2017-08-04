Philadelphia’s John McCarthy wins MLS Save of the Week award for Week 21

New England Revolution put three goals past John McCarthy, but the Philadelphia Union goalkeeper might find a sliver of consolation after earning MLS Save of the Week honors for Week 21.

McCarthy went full stretch towards the end of the first half to save Kelyn Rowe’s long range effort when his team was down a goal.

The stop, which was one of three saves McCarthy had to make in the game, gathered 35 percent of the vote and was followed by Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia, who received 37 percent. Columbus’ Zack Steffen took third place with 13 percent, while Houston’s Tyler Deric and Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez came in the last places.

The Union return to action with a tough home game against FC Dallas on Saturday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

