Orlando City sign Peruvian international midfielder Yoshimar Yotun

Orlando City have made a notable addition to their roster, announcing on Friday the signing of versatile Peruvian international Yoshimar Yotun, who will occupy a Designated Player spot on Orlando's roster.

The 27-year-old, who can play as an attacking or defensive midfielder as well as a left back, joins Orlando City from the Swedish champion, Malmo FF, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“We were actively looking to add depth in the midfield during this transfer window and are excited to sign Yoshi,” general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “Yoshi can play as a creative midfielder who can operate both wide and centrally, as well as cover as an attacking left back. He stands out for his passing and creative ability, as well as his versatility to play multiple positions. He is a great fit for our long-term plans and someone we’ve tracked since last year. We are pleased to have finally acquired him.”

Yotún made 72 overall appearances, including 10 UEFA Champions League matches, recording three goals and 15 assists at Malmo, and won the Allsvenskan title last year. Prior to joining Malmo in 2015, he played in his native Peru for Sporting Cristal, and played on loan at fellow Peruvian team Jose Galvez as well as Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama.

He's made 64 appearances at the senior level for Peru, and has played for his country at the 2011 and 2015 Copa América, as well as the 2016 Copa América Centenario, which was hosted in the US.

As part of the transaction, Orlando City used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to remove the Designated Player tag from forward Giles Barnes. The Club’s current Designated Players are Yotún, Kaká and Carlos Rivas.