MLS Fantasy: Ignacio Piatti, Chicago Fire defense big picks for Round 22

Reid, Mike and Blayne recap Round 21 of MLS Fantasy and make player picks for Round 22.

Have you ever had the feeling that some MLS Fantasy rounds just don’t want to follow the normal rules? Well that’s the impression I got from Round 21. New coaches, game-changing red cards, unexpected comebacks, and multiple 4-0 games definitely reduced the number of green arrows for many fantasy managers. The one player who navigated all of these unexpected events the best was Jort Mullet, manager of Mullets & Jorts who racked up an impressive 143 points!

Now we get a two-week break from DGWs, but don’t relax too much because some managers say that Single Game Weeks are harder than the doubles. Below is my list of some of the top players to target to help boost your Round 22 score.

Goalkeepers

Top Home: If you’re looking for a goalkeeper with a great shot at a home clean sheet, then consider Matt Lampson ($4.9). After three weeks on the road Chicago are back at home, where Lampson has earned a shutout in four of his last five games. His chances are bolstered by a lackluster New England offense that has only scored eight goals over 10 away games (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Differential Pick: If you’re looking for an under-owned player who has a great road clean sheet chance, then Toronto’s Alex Bono ($5.4) is the way to go. The Reds take on D.C. United (7:00 PM ET | TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US) this weekend and they have already held them scoreless during their previous meeting. United have also only scored in two of their last six home games, and that just boosts Bono’s chance for a second away clean sheet.

Defenders

Big Money: If you want to pair up a defender with a 'keeper then Chicago is my favorite team because they have only allowed four goals over their last 10 home games. If you have the cash, then Joao Meira ($6.6) and Johan Kappelhof ($6.2) are your best options. They both have a similar point generating potential so it really just comes down to budget.

Affordability: If you want to take a chance on a new player, consider Real Salt Lake’s Marcelo Silva ($5.0). He’s only played two games for RSL but he’s shown good potential for generating bonus points and is very affordable for a center back. With Houston’s history of struggling on the road, Silva could have a shot at his first clean sheet (10:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Midfielders

Reunited: Montreal have done well while their star player was sidelined, but now that Ignacio Piatti ($10.8) seems to be 100 percent again, they have a better shot at pushing for a spot above the red line. Before he was injured, Piatti had scored or earned an assist in four of his last six games. With Orlando allowing almost two goals per game on the road, he’ll have a chance to reopen his score card again if he goes the full 90 (7:30 pm ET | TVAS in Canada; MLS LIVE in the US).

Differential: If you want to grab a midfielder who’s on a great run of form, then consider Portland’s Sebastian Blanco ($9.0). Over his last five games, he’s helped the Timbers avoid several losses by scoring three goals and earning two assists. Both Portland and the LA Galaxy (2:00 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes in the US; MLS LIVE in Canada) have a history of allowing goals, so this game has the potential for a lot of points and Blanco should be involved.

Forwards

Switcheroo: There are several great big-name forwards this week, so if you’re looking for a switcheroo option, consider Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi ($4.6). He’s very cheap and he’s become a successful super sub for SKC, scoring two goals and earning two assists over his last four games. With the last game of the round against Atlanta (8:00 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in the US; TSN2 in Canada), he’s a potential option if you want to roll the dice.

Which players are you considering for Round 22? For more MLS Fantasy advice, be sure to check out the articles and charts posted at MLSFantasyBoss.com.