ExtraTime Radio: MLS All-Star week redux + Roger Bennett (Men In Blazers)

ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental comes at you one last time in Chicago to look back over all the MLS All-Star events -- from the EA Sports Skills Challenge to the Homegrown Game presented by Energizer to the main event, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target against Real Madrid. Of course, MLS stops for nothing, with a huge weekend including three Sunday national TV games on the docket, plus transfer rumors out of D.C. and more.
In the second segment, Men in Blazers co-host and legend Roger Bennett joins the guys to look back on his All-Star week, reflect on Dom Dwyer following him across the Atlantic, debate All-Star changes and label Matt Doyle the Alan Gordon of MLS scribes.
Do teams have an obligation to keep talent like Dwyer and David Accam around? The Hot-Take Hotline is firing on all cylinders.
