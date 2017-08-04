ExtraTime Radio: MLS All-Star week redux + Roger Bennett (Men In Blazers)

LISTEN: All the banter from MLS All-Star week, then Roger Bennett of Men In Blazers joins the guys to explain how he fell in love with soccer in North America and why he's dreaming big for Major League Soccer and the US national team. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental comes at you one last time in Chicago to look back over all the MLS All-Star events -- from the EA Sports Skills Challenge to the Homegrown Game presented by Energizer to the main event, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target against Real Madrid. Of course, MLS stops for nothing, with a huge weekend including three Sunday national TV games on the docket, plus transfer rumors out of D.C. and more.

In the second segment, Men in Blazers co-host and legend Roger Bennett joins the guys to look back on his All-Star week, reflect on Dom Dwyer following him across the Atlantic, debate All-Star changes and label Matt Doyle the Alan Gordon of MLS scribes.

Do teams have an obligation to keep talent like Dwyer and David Accam around? The Hot-Take Hotline is firing on all cylinders.

