DC United sign Bolivian international forward Bruno Miranda

D.C. United have made a move to boost their attack, announcing on Friday the signing of Bolivian international Bruno Miranda, on loan through 2018 with an option for a permanent transfer, pending receipt of his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Miranda, 19, joins D.C. from South American powerhouse Universidad de Chile, the current Chilean league champions, where he made three appearances for the first team after making his debut in 2016. The striker is also a Bolivian international, having made his debut against the US in May 2016. He has three senior team caps for Bolivia, and is also a Bolivian youth international.

Interestingly, Miranda is also a product of the famous Tahuichi academy in Bolivia, the same set-up that produced D.C. United legends Jaime Moreno and Marco Etcheverry.

“Bruno is a young player who has a bright future in Major League Soccer,” Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said in a team statement. “We’re happy to have secured a player with excellent physical and technical tools who can play as a forward or a wide midfielder."