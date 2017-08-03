WATCH: Marcelo, Ramos, Benzema, more Real Madrid up close at MLS All-Star

CHICAGO—After the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target ended 1-1 following regulation, Real Madrid came away with a (4-2) win on penalties. The win wasn't the only thing, of course, for Madridistas to be happy about. The European champions brought along their A-squad (save for Cristiano Ronaldo) for the outing, with nearly every bold-face name on the team earning some minutes and waving to fans from the sidelines.
Here are a few up-close views, from warm-ups to whistle, of megastars like Isco, Marcelo, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale.
Here's the calm before the storm....
😎 #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/phbW0s3Nlf— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 2, 2017
Some Real Madrid legends appeared for the proceedings, too. Here's Raul, of course.
Some of you might recognize this man 😁 pic.twitter.com/xpgn3p9haO— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
Keylor Navas warmed up well....
Pride of CONCACAF #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/yuLGyPSqCW— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
#MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/B1nS8B7JgY— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
Hello! #HalaMadrid #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/6VXeO7plkE— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
This just happened 👀 #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/pncqE687nE— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
During the second half, Marcelo, warming up alongside his teammates, jogged back to the sideline, and then back to surprise-gift a fan his shirt.
Man this girl is just straight up weeping now #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/z78DiAkQlL— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
Here's some more Real Madrid vid for you all who are into this pic.twitter.com/pSGhkGKqJC— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
Kiko Casilla stopped to speak to press for a while, but didn't love speaking about his biggest rivals.
The word "Barcelona" made him walk away pic.twitter.com/ZuEnLM0atW— Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017
Good night and safe travels, Karim Benzema!
August 3, 2017