WATCH: Marcelo, Ramos, Benzema, more Real Madrid up close at MLS All-Star

CHICAGO—After the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target ended 1-1 following regulation, Real Madrid came away with a (4-2) win on penalties. The win wasn't the only thing, of course, for Madridistas to be happy about. The European champions brought along their A-squad (save for Cristiano Ronaldo) for the outing, with nearly every bold-face name on the team earning some minutes and waving to fans from the sidelines.

Here are a few up-close views, from warm-ups to whistle, of megastars like Isco, Marcelo, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale.

Here's the calm before the storm....

Some Real Madrid legends appeared for the proceedings, too. Here's Raul, of course.

Some of you might recognize this man 😁 pic.twitter.com/xpgn3p9haO — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017

Keylor Navas warmed up well....

During the second half, Marcelo, warming up alongside his teammates, jogged back to the sideline, and then back to surprise-gift a fan his shirt.

Man this girl is just straight up weeping now #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/z78DiAkQlL — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017

Here's some more Real Madrid vid for you all who are into this pic.twitter.com/pSGhkGKqJC — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017

Kiko Casilla stopped to speak to press for a while, but didn't love speaking about his biggest rivals.

The word "Barcelona" made him walk away pic.twitter.com/ZuEnLM0atW — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 3, 2017

Good night and safe travels, Karim Benzema!