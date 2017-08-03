Marcelo after the MLS All-Star Game, August 2, 2017
USA Today Sports Images

WATCH: Marcelo, Ramos, Benzema, more Real Madrid up close at MLS All-Star

August 3, 20171:53AM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

CHICAGO—After the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target ended 1-1 following regulation, Real Madrid came away with a (4-2) win on penalties. The win wasn't the only thing, of course, for Madridistas to be happy about. The European champions brought along their A-squad (save for Cristiano Ronaldo) for the outing, with nearly every bold-face name on the team earning some minutes and waving to fans from the sidelines. 

Here are a few up-close views, from warm-ups to whistle, of megastars like Isco, Marcelo, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale.

Here's the calm before the storm....

Some Real Madrid legends appeared for the proceedings, too. Here's Raul, of course.

During the second half, Marcelo, warming up alongside his teammates, jogged back to the sideline, and then back to surprise-gift a fan his shirt.