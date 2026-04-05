Julian Hall's historic start sparks Red Bull New York rebound

"And the players were incredible. They worked so hard during the international break; they were so into it, so engaged. And now tonight, when we get our chance in front of everybody to show what we're about and make a real strong statement, that part was really good."

"Losing in Charlotte the way that we did before the international break, having to sit on that one for two weeks – that's not easy," head coach Michael Bradley told the media postgame at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

After a 6-1 loss at Charlotte FC before the March international break, RBNY could have stewed on the result. Instead, they used it as motivation, turning in a memorable performance to put the bad memories behind them.

Youth revolution

Despite a few hiccups, Bradley has stuck to his guns and maintained his faith in his young squad. Adri Mehmeti was impressive yet again, Ronald Donkor provided an assist, and Hall kept up his hot streak to start the season.

At 18 years and 11 days old, Hall became the youngest player in MLS history to score five or more goals in their first six matches of a season. He opened the scoring after just 12 minutes against Cincy.

"I'm doing everything I can to stay in the squad," Hall told the MLS 360 panel afterwards. " ... Even the message after Charlotte was on to the next. We all knew it didn't define us as a team. I'm just really happy the boys bounced back."