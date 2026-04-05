Julian Hall's historic start sparks Red Bull New York rebound

Red Bull New York rumbled to a 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday, with 18-year-old striker Julian Hall continuing his electric start to the season and making history in the process.
After a 6-1 loss at Charlotte FC before the March international break, RBNY could have stewed on the result. Instead, they used it as motivation, turning in a memorable performance to put the bad memories behind them.
"Losing in Charlotte the way that we did before the international break, having to sit on that one for two weeks – that's not easy," head coach Michael Bradley told the media postgame at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
"And the players were incredible. They worked so hard during the international break; they were so into it, so engaged. And now tonight, when we get our chance in front of everybody to show what we're about and make a real strong statement, that part was really good."
Youth revolution
Despite a few hiccups, Bradley has stuck to his guns and maintained his faith in his young squad. Adri Mehmeti was impressive yet again, Ronald Donkor provided an assist, and Hall kept up his hot streak to start the season.
At 18 years and 11 days old, Hall became the youngest player in MLS history to score five or more goals in their first six matches of a season. He opened the scoring after just 12 minutes against Cincy.
"I'm doing everything I can to stay in the squad," Hall told the MLS 360 panel afterwards. " ... Even the message after Charlotte was on to the next. We all knew it didn't define us as a team. I'm just really happy the boys bounced back."
With five goals, the US youth international is just two off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, and has found the net in four of his six appearances this season.
Shining star
It's not just the kids who are impressing, though.
Designated Player Emil Forsberg got in on the action, too, scoring a world-class free kick just after halftime to restore the lead for Red Bull and open his 2026 account.
"I know him – he was a little bit annoyed that he hadn't scored yet," Bradley joked of his captain. "But for him to score the free kick tonight, in that moment, that was a great goal and really important."