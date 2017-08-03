Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco is Alcatel Player of the Week for MLS Week 21

After a performance that sparked coach Greg Vanney to call him the best player in league history, Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco has captured Alcatel MLS Player of the Week honors for a second time this season in Week 21, as voted on by the North America Soccer Reporters (NASR).

Giovinco scored a pair of stunning goals from distance to reach while reaching 50 for his MLS career in his 12th-career multi-goal performance with TFC. And that was just the start during a 4-0 rout of visiting New York City FC that put the Reds five points clear in the Eastern Conference and Supporters Shield races.

Next, he played the pass to Jozy Altidore that led to a penalty that Altidore converted. Then his deft chip in the penalty area set up Raheem Edwards' first career MLS goal.

After a 45-minute All-Star Game outing on Wednesday, Giovonco will try to help Toronto keep the pressure on the rest of the league's elite in a Week 22 match away at D.C. United (7 pm ET | TSN, MLS LIVE in the US)

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.