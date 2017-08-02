Miami FC 0, FC Cincinnati 1 | 2017 US Open Cup Match Recap

FC Cincinnati of the USL became the first lower-division team to reach the U.S. Open Cup semifinals since 2011, when they defeated NASL's Miami FC 1-0 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in the 2017 quarterfinal round.

The game, rescheduled after the initial game was rained out in South Florida, was closely contested throughout. Djiby Fall gave the visitors the lead in the 68th minute, as the veteran forward poked in a shot off a feed from Justin Hoyte. It was Fall's fourth goal of the tournament, all game-winners, to bring him level with Miami FC's Stefano Pinho atop the 2017 USOC scoring chart.

Miami FC had a chance in the 89th minute to tie up the game, courtesy of Kwadwo Poku, but Cincinnati GK Mitch Hildebrandt got enough of a touch on the shot to help push it wide of goal.

FCC will next host the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 15 at Nippert Stadium with a spot in the Open Cup final on the line.

