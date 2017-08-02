Atlanta's Greg Garza exits MLS All-Star Game early with shoulder injury

UPDATE: Garza's injury was confirmed as a separated shoulder later in the match.

Greg Garza has a separated right shoulder, MLS announces. #MLSAllStar — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) August 3, 2017

CHICAGO – Greg Garza's first MLS All-Star appearance came to a premature conclusion, as the Atlanta United left back was forced to exit Wednesday's 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target just a few minutes after kickoff due to a shoulder injury.

A member of the MLS All-Star Fan XI, Garza earned the start on the left side of coach Veljko Paunovic's back four, but was sent crashing to the grass at Soldier Field by a collision with Real Madrid's Isco in the 3rd minute of play.

ATL UTD's marauding fullback was eventually taken off and replaced by Houston's DaMarcus Beasley, with a preliminary report from FOX sideline reporter Katie Witham suggesting that Garza had suffered a separated right shoulder.

Signed on loan from Mexican side Club Tijuana over the winter, Garza has been a major contributor for Atlanta in the expansion side's promising debut MLS campaign, chipping in a goal and three assists as a relentless two-way presence along the left flank.