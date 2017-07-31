Toronto's Michael Bradley gets back to his soccer roots in Chicago

TORONTO – Michael Bradley is about to revisit some old memories – and make some new ones.

Bradley and two of his Toronto FC teammates, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, will head to Chicago for Wednesday's AT&T MLS All-Star game, presented by Target. They'll face Real Madrid on a high after a 4-0 win over NYCFC on Sunday afternoon.

For Bradley, the trip will spur memories of the time he spent in town when his father, Bob Bradley, was the first coach of the expansion side in 1998, leading them to an MLS Cup and US Open Cup double in their inaugural season.

Michael Bradley spent those formative years honing his craft with the Chicago Sockers, but in his spare time he immersed himself in that legendary side.

“I used to spend every day in the summer at the training ground with my dad and the team, looking for any chance to be a part of things: cleaning shoes, fetching balls,” Bradley said after Sunday's victory. “When they needed an extra guy at the end of training to do some shooting. When I got a little older, having the opportunity to join into training.

“I can remember on Saturday nights at the old Soldier Field watching them play,” he continued. “Some of the guys on that team – Chris Armas, Jesse Marsch, Piotr Nowak, Ante Razov – were a big part of me growing as a young player. They all played a part in the player I am.”

Bob Bradley has taken up a new challenge, one that harkens back to his time with the Fire: leading LAFC into their expansion season next year. But that next chapter in the history of MLS must wait; for now, a date with Real Madrid at the new Soldier Field awaits.

“When you have an opportunity to represent the league like this, to play with other top players, it's an honor,” said Bradley, who has been on the other side of the equation with AS Roma at the 2013 All-Star Game. “While it's just a friendly, everybody wants to be sharp, wants to make sure that people go home having enjoyed themselves. And we want to give a good account of the league. It'll be a good night.”

This midseason revelry marks the turning point of the season; when play resumes all eyes will be on the table, the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs coming into focus on the horizon.

But for now, Bradley is just enjoying this week's activities.

“It's a good city, a good sport city. I enjoyed the time I spent there growing up,” he said. “I'm excited at the chance to go back. For an All-Star Game like this, the atmosphere, both at the game and around the city, should be good.”

And for those attending the all-star week festivities, Bradley has a recommendation: “There's a few good restaurants. A pizza place, not a traditional Chicago deep dish place, but more an East Coast thin-crust, called Piece. So when I'm there and have a little bit of time, I try to get there.”