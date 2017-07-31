ExtraTime Radio: MLS All-Stars 1v1 | Summer move for Kellyn Acosta?

LISTEN: There's no better way to prepare for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target than interviews with Graham Zusi (SKC), Michael Parkhurst (ATL), Kellyn Acosta (DAL), Greg Garza (ATL) and Jelle Van Damme (LA)! Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental is in Chicago, and they've got a doozy of a show for you ahead of the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. First up, Sam Stejskal joins Andrew and David to preview the big game against Real Madrid, then Sporting KC's Graham Zusi and ATLUTD captain Michael Parkhurst team up for laugh-filled interview. FC Dallas' Kellyn Acosta follows that up with some honest words about his Gold Cup performance and big goals for the second half of 2017.

But will he Acosta be around to accomplish them? Stejskal got the goods on a potential transfer for the Homegrown star, and it sounds like he may be ready to leave sooner rather than later. Should FC Dallas sell? The guys dive into that topic feet first, then Greg Garza and Jelle Van Damme jump on to talk about their own careers and maybe even a potential transfer or two.

In the mailbag, Ben Baer's Baerantee is short on research, and the Hot-Take Hotline blows up with questions from around the league.

Want to be a part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the comment section, email or tweet the show and call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS and you could appear on ExtraTime Radio or ExtraTime Live! Free advice: Keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language!

