LA Galaxy 0, Seattle Sounders 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Sigi Schmid's first game back in charge of the LA Galaxy was a much-anticipated occasion, especially given that it happened to fall against his former club the Seattle Sounders.

But despite all that potential for drama, the game itself fizzled, as the two Western Conference powers labored to a 0-0 draw at StubHub Center on Saturday night.

The two sides took 30 shots combined, but just six of them (four for LA, two for Seattle) found the target. Stars Romain Alessandrini and Clint Dempsey were lively, but neither could inspire their teams to victory. Meanwhile Galaxy All-Star Jelle Van Damme was sent off in the late going for a rash tackle on Nicolas Lodeiro that earned him a second yellow card.

Goals

None

Next Up