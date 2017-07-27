MLS All-Star opponent Real Madrid lose to Manchester City in friendly

Real Madrid's tour of the United States continued on Wednesday with a 4-1 friendly loss to Manchester City at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Spanish and European champion, who will conclude their preseason tour of the US with the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, played a fairly strong lineup on the night, although given the almost unlimited depth on the squad, their substitutes were also accomplished. For their part, Man City played a fairly strong team as well.

Nicolas Otamendi put Manchester City on the board in the 52nd minute off a corner kick, as John Stones' headed effort was blocked, with the Argentine sending the rebound in the net. Just before the hour mark, Raheem Sterling doubled City's lead, and Stones scored a goal himself in the 67th minute with a nifty cutback off a short corner. 17-year-old Brahim Diaz hit a screamer from the edge of the box to cap off the scoring for the English side.

Oscar scored a consolation goal on the final kick of the game for Real Madrid, launching a rocket from well outside the box to make it 4-1.

Real Madrid will continue their US tour with a showdown against their primary rival Barcelona in Miami on Saturday evening. They will wrap up their tour in the US when they take on the MLS All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, August 2 (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision in the US; TSN, TVAS in Canada | Get Tickets).