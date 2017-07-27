LAFC hire Bob Bradley as first head coach in club history

Bob Bradley will become the first head coach of LAFC, the incoming expansion club announced on Thursday.

The 59-year-old will return to MLS over a decade after he left Chivas USA to become head coach of the US men’s national team in 2006, a post he held until the summer of 2011. Since leaving the USMNT, Bradley has led the Egyptian national team, Norwegian club Stabaek, French side Le Havre and, most recently, English Premier League club Swansea City. He became the first American to manage in the EPL when he was hired by Swansea, but was fired by the club last December after less than three months on the job.

An assistant under Bruce Arena for the D.C. United teams that won MLS Cup in 1996 and 1997, Bradley was hired as head coach of the Chicago Fire for their expansion season of 1998. He led the club to the best first season in MLS history, guiding the Fire to the MLS Cup and US Open Cup double.

After five years with the Fire, Bradley moved to New York to coach the MetroStars, spending nearly three full seasons with the club before being fired at the end of the 2005 campaign. He coached Chivas USA in 2006, leading the then second-year club to a surprising playoff berth after a poor expansion campaign.

Bradley, who is the father of USMNT and Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley, compiled a 43-25-12 record in 80 games in charge of the US national team. He led the USMNT as they won the 2007 Gold Cup title, finished second at the 2009 Confederations Cup and won their group before losing to Ghana after extra time at the Round of 16 in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He was dismissed by US Soccer after losing 4-2 to Mexico in the 2011 Gold Cup final.

LAFC will begin play in MLS next season.