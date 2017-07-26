Portland Timbers sign New Zealand international Bill Tuiloma

The Portland Timbers added to their defensive group on Wednesday, when they announced the signing of 22-year-old New Zealand international Bill Tuiloma.

Capable of playing as an outside back or defensive midfielder, Tuiloma joins the Timbers after spending the past four years under contract with French club Marseille. He never broke through with the Ligue 1 club’s first team, recording just two appearances with the squad while spending most of his time with the reserves. He made 22 appearances for Olympique Marseille II during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring one goal.

Internationally, Tuiloma has 20 caps for the New Zealand national team, three of which came in this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup.