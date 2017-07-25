MLS Power Rankings, Week 20: New York Red Bulls surge after six-point week

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: NY +5 spots | LA -4 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Four home points against Toronto and Chicago was good enough to bring the Cityzens within touching distance of the top of the East. Those points, though, came with a huge helping of "what might've been..." surrounding that late TFC penalty.
Previous: Drew vs. TOR, 2-2; Won vs. CHI, 2-1 | Next: at TOR on 7/30
3
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 5
Don’t look now, but FCD have all of a sudden gone on an undefeated 3-0-2 run and sit atop the West … with two games in hand. And with big signing Cristian Colman coming to life and their USMNT stars returning in a few days, a run for a second straight Supporters' Shield might be just starting.
Previous: Won at MTL, 2-1 | Next: vs. VAN on 7/29
4
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
It's just a testament to the Fire's sizzling streak this year that one paltry loss could knock them down in the rankings. We expect so much, now! They'll likely get it back together as soon as they're back home.
Previous: Lost at NYC, 2-1 | Next: at SKC on 7/29
5
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Welcome back, Brad Guzan! The US international made a win-preserving save late against Orlando, and the Five Stripes have now won four straight and five of six. Hotlanta.
Previous: Won at ORL, 1-0 | Next: vs. ORL on 7/29
6
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
The bubbling Dom Dwyer story could prove a distraction for a Sporting KC side that is facing a tough time scoring goals as they held on for a third-straight league draw in Utah. They've got three home games on tap, including a US Open Cup semi, to help get them back on track.
Previous: Drew at RSL, 1-1 | Next: vs. CHI on 7/29
7
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
What's that? A road win? If you run fast, you can still catch up to the Dynamo bandwagon.
Previous: Drew at MIN, 0-0; Won at DC, 3-1 | Next: vs. POR on 7/29
8
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Deuce? J-Mo? Who needs ‘em when you’ve got Cristian Roldan? OK, yeah, the Sounders will definitely want their US internationals back, but it will be interesting how Brian Schmetzer makes all the pieces – and a potential new one – fit when everyone’s back.
Previous: Won vs. DC, 4-3; Won vs. SJ, 3-0 | Next: at LA on 7/29
9
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
Jesse Marsch's new formation is paying dividends as the Red Bulls have searched for a way to create transition opportunities and to free up Sacha Kljestan.
Previous: Won vs. SJ, 5-1; Won at MIN, 3-0 | Next: vs. MTL on 7/29
10
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
Rode an unlikely hero in Jeremy Ebobisse to a potentially season-changing win, but the work is far from over in Portlandia.
Previous: Lost vs. RSL, 4-1; Won at VAN, 2-1 | Next: at HOU on 7/29
11
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
Two away dates, two losses, and a couple steps closer to the sub-playoff-line permanent abyss. Wednesday's home date against Crew SC is freaking huge.
Previous: Lost at MTL, 2-1; Lost at CLB, 1-0 | Next: vs. CLB on 7/26; at NE on 7/29
12
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 21
A huge missed opportunity against their shorthanded rivals, not to mention a fellow playoff contender. The struggles to create from open play were particularly glaring.
Previous: Won at LA, 1-0; Lost vs. POR, 2-1 | Next: at DAL on 7/29
13
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Have Columbus hit upon something with this 3-4-2-1, or is it just a case of playing punchless opponents? Tune in next week to find out on As the MLS Turns!
Previous: Won vs. PHI, 1-0 | Next: at PHI on 7/26; at RSL on 7/29
14
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
The highs of a win against Philadelphia couldn't take the team up and over tough FC Dallas, after all. If you're going to drop points, at least FCD are worthy opponents.
Previous: Won vs. PHI, 2-1; Lost vs. DAL, 2-1 | Next: at MTL on 7/29
15
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
The 13 goals in four league games since Chris Leitch took charge are ghastly. Rookie GM Jesse Fioranelli should be getting to work on that backline post-haste.
Previous: Lost at NY, 5-1; Lost at SEA, 3-0 | Next: vs. COL on 7/29
16
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
RSL have put themselves back into playoff contention over the last three games and they arguably deserved all three points vs. SKC. Mike Petke has them believing, but they need to take the next two at home vs. Crew SC and Houston to keep up the chase.
Previous: Won at POR, 4-1; Drew vs. SKC, 1-1 | Next: vs. CLB on 7/29
17
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Kei Kamara has made his thoughts on his future with the Revs pretty clear. What can they get in return?
Previous: Won vs. LA, 4-3 | Next: vs. PHI on 7/29
18
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
Blech. Gotta get goals to get wins, which have been few and far between since April. That potential playoff spot is looking … more uncertain by the week.
Previous: Lost vs. ATL, 1-0 | Next: at ATL on 7/29
19
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
The losing streak is now at five and every sector of the field seems to be suffering. It’s a club that could badly use a star turn from Giovani dos Santos as well as some reinforcements during the transfer window. But the schedule offers no respite with a brutal three-game stretch vs. Seattle, Portland and NYCFC.
Previous: Lost vs. VAN, 1-0; Lost at NE, 4-3 | Next: vs. SEA on 7/29
20
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
A draw at BMO is a win for human spirit, indeed. Now just gotta get that away W for everyone to think a little harder here.
Previous: Drew at TOR, 1-1 | Next: at SJ on 7/29
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Every time you think this team has one phase of the game weeded clean, another issue springs up.
Previous: Drew vs. HOU, 0-0; Lost vs. NY, 3-0 | Next: vs. DC on 7/29
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Those five straight Ls match LA and Colorado for 2017’s longest point-free run, and United are looking up at the rest of MLS. It’s bleak out there for Benny-ball.
Previous: Lost at SEA, 4-3; Lost vs. HOU, 3-1 | Next: at MIN on 7/29
The two draws had completely different feelings but considering TFC played them without many first-teamers, two points in two games is enough to maintain the top spot.
Previous: Drew at NYC, 2-2; Drew vs. COL, 1-1 | Next: vs. NYC on 7/30