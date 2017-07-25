Minnesota United reaches stadium naming rights deal with Allianz

Minnesota United FC’s future home has a new name: Allianz Field.

The expansion club and Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to a multi-year naming rights agreement for the team’s stadium in St. Paul, which is scheduled to open in time for the start of the 2019 season. Allianz already sponsors seven other soccer stadiums around the world, including Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

Allianz Field will have 19,400 seats when it opens, with the ability to expand to a capacity approaching 25,000 in the future. The stadium will have a translucent external skin and will feature LED lighting technology on its exterior, allowing the stadium to change colors depending on various events.

Minnesota United FC ownership will privately finance the estimated $200 million stadium, which will be given to the city of St. Paul once construction is complete.