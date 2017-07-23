MLS All-Star foes Real Madrid fall on PKs after draw with Manchester United

Real Madrid continued their US tour – which will end with an appearance in the 2017 AT&T MLS All-Star Game presented by Target – with a penalty shootout loss to Manchester United following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

United’s Jesse Lingard kicked off the scoring at Levi’s Stadium in first half stoppage time thanks to a mesmerizing assist from French prodigy Anthony Martial, who dribbled through three Madrid defenders before sending a square ball to the unmarked Lingard for an easy finish at the far post.

Brazilian international Casemiro would level for Los Blancos from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, after Red Devils defender Victor Lindelof tripped up Madrid’s Theo Hernandez inside the area.

United might have felt they could’ve won the game in regulation, but Maroaune Fellaini made a hash of a point-blank opportunity alone in front of goal in the 83rd minute, leaving the International Champions Cup match to be decided via kicks from the penalty spot.

The two European powers were only able to convert one of their first four penalty kicks, leaving the shootout to be decided in the final round. Manchester United’s Daley Blind converted his effort straight down the middle but Casemiro, the hero from the penalty spot for Madrid earlier in the day, hit the crossbar to hand Jose Mourinho’s men the win.

Real Madrid will continue their stay in the US with a game against Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California followed by a date with arch rivals Barcelona in Miami on Saturday evening. They will conclude their stay in the US when they take on the MLS All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, August 2 (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision in the US; TSN, TVAS in Canada | Get Tickets).