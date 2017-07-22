Vote for the MLS All-Star Captain using Snapchat

It's time to pick a captain for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, and you can have your say via Snapchat.

For the third year running, fans will be able to cast their votes by viewing the MLS Snapchat story and screenshotting the player they want to see captain the MLS All-Stars. Our three candidates, nominated by All-Star head coach Veljko Paunovic, include David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Tim Howard.

Here's how it works:

Follow 'mls' on Snapchat

Watch our story, which includes illustrations of the three candidates

Take a screenshot of the player you want to be captain

Screenshot = vote

Voting runs from 1pm ET on Sunday to 1pm ET on Monday, and whoever receives the most screenshots/votes will be announced captain next week. Don't forget to check out the full All-Star Game roster and other information about our big week of events in Chicago.

You can also save the player illustrations to your Snapchat sticker collection by following these steps: