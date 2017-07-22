CONCACAF suspends two El Salvador players for biting incidents vs. USA

Sink your teeth into this.

On Saturday night, CONCACAF announced that the Gold Cup Disciplinary Committee has handed down suspensions to El Salvador players Henry Romero and Darwin Ceren for “anti-sporting behavior” during their 2-0 quarterfinal loss to the US national team in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Romero was hit with a six-match ban from official El Salvador matches after he bit and twisted the nipple of Jozy Altidore.

And Ceren, the San Jose Earthquakes midfielder who bit Omar Gonzalez late in the match, will be suspended for the next three El Salvador games.

The retroactive punishments may be some bit of solace for the USMNT, who were shocked by the biting antics during the game — though they did enjoy a couple of laughs about it afterwards.