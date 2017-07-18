Kick Off: Who's the midseason MVP? | Best XI Goals | Int'l Friendlies

The Gold Cup is here! Get your daily dose of updates on the summer’s biggest tournament. Sign up for The Kick Off e-mail.

July 18, 201710:21AM EDT
Greg SeltzerContributor

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Who is the MLS MVP frontrunner?

Our staff took the midseason break as a chance to debate who leads the MVP race so far. At this point, that discussion boils down to holder David Villa and a trio of Chicago Fire stars. READ MORE

Midseason Best XI … Goals

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has compiled a list of his top 11 goals of the season to date. READ MORE

RSL valiantly falls to ManU

Real Salt Lake scored first, but were unable to hang on as Europa League champs Manchester United escaped Rio Tinto with a 2-1 friendly victory on Monday night. RECAP

The latest edition of "10 Things" allows you to become better acquainted with the man who set up RSL's lone goal against the Red Devils, young winger Jefferson Savarino. READ MORE

Crew SC edges Eintracht

Also on Monday night, Columbus rode an early Ola Kamara strike to a 1-0 win over Timothy Chandler and friendly visitors Eintracht Frankfurt. RECAP

The midseason pause really couldn't have come at a better time for Columbus, as it gave wing ace Justin Meram a chance to regain full fitness from a nagging ankle injury. READ MORE

CONCACAF Gold Cup

July 7 to 26

Bracket  |  Schedule

US changes good or bad?

ExtraTime Radio Podcast

LISTEN: The US are on to the quarterfinals at the Gold Cup and Andrew, David and Ben discuss the key takeaways from an up-and-down group stage. Did Bruce Arena learn enough? And should he have brought some of the big guns for the Knockout Stage? New England's Kelyn Rowe also drops in to discuss his time with the club. The guys break down the return of MLS in segment two and Houston Dynamo vice president/general manager talks about his new signing. The Baer's Lair debuts in a rowdy third segment. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

With the US national team's quarterfinal matchup against El Salvador fast approaching, the ExtraTime Radio crew debated the necessity of coach Bruce Arena summoning the experienced likes of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard for the knockouts. READ MORE

Due to Gold Cup regulations, those veteran additions to the squad will be forced to give up their usual shirt numbers for the rest of this tournament. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS

Larin options for Canada

Waking The Red weighs three ways Canada can go with knockout phase addition Cyle Larin, but admits none of the options is without drawbacks. READ MORE | CANADA NEWS

Cabrera on new Houston signing Martinez

Though he's missing some key attackers to Gold Cup duty, Houston boss Wilmer Cabrera says that fresh addition Tomas Martinez will need to prove himself in training before getting his first chance in an MLS contest just like anybody else. READ MORE

Cozmo razzes the Red Devils

Irrepressible LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo tried his best to teach a vocabulary lesson to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United prior to Saturday night's friendly clash. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

A look back: Hyka sombreros Hedges en route to a stunner

The Kick-Off

