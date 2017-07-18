Kick Off: Who's the midseason MVP? | Best XI Goals | Int'l Friendlies

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Who is the MLS MVP frontrunner?

Our staff took the midseason break as a chance to debate who leads the MVP race so far. At this point, that discussion boils down to holder David Villa and a trio of Chicago Fire stars. READ MORE

Midseason Best XI … Goals

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has compiled a list of his top 11 goals of the season to date. READ MORE

RSL valiantly falls to ManU

Real Salt Lake scored first, but were unable to hang on as Europa League champs Manchester United escaped Rio Tinto with a 2-1 friendly victory on Monday night. RECAP

The latest edition of "10 Things" allows you to become better acquainted with the man who set up RSL's lone goal against the Red Devils, young winger Jefferson Savarino. READ MORE

Crew SC edges Eintracht

Also on Monday night, Columbus rode an early Ola Kamara strike to a 1-0 win over Timothy Chandler and friendly visitors Eintracht Frankfurt. RECAP

The midseason pause really couldn't have come at a better time for Columbus, as it gave wing ace Justin Meram a chance to regain full fitness from a nagging ankle injury. READ MORE

Cabrera on new Houston signing Martinez

Though he's missing some key attackers to Gold Cup duty, Houston boss Wilmer Cabrera says that fresh addition Tomas Martinez will need to prove himself in training before getting his first chance in an MLS contest just like anybody else. READ MORE

Cozmo razzes the Red Devils

Irrepressible LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo tried his best to teach a vocabulary lesson to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United prior to Saturday night's friendly clash. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

A look back: Hyka sombreros Hedges en route to a stunner