Kick Off: Who's the midseason MVP? | Best XI Goals | Int'l Friendlies

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Who is the MLS MVP frontrunner?
Our staff took the midseason break as a chance to debate who leads the MVP race so far. At this point, that discussion boils down to holder David Villa and a trio of Chicago Fire stars. READ MORE
Midseason Best XI … Goals
Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has compiled a list of his top 11 goals of the season to date. READ MORE
RSL valiantly falls to ManU
Real Salt Lake scored first, but were unable to hang on as Europa League champs Manchester United escaped Rio Tinto with a 2-1 friendly victory on Monday night. RECAP
The latest edition of "10 Things" allows you to become better acquainted with the man who set up RSL's lone goal against the Red Devils, young winger Jefferson Savarino. READ MORE
Crew SC edges Eintracht
Also on Monday night, Columbus rode an early Ola Kamara strike to a 1-0 win over Timothy Chandler and friendly visitors Eintracht Frankfurt. RECAP
The midseason pause really couldn't have come at a better time for Columbus, as it gave wing ace Justin Meram a chance to regain full fitness from a nagging ankle injury. READ MORE
US changes good or bad?
ExtraTime Radio Podcast
LISTEN: The US are on to the quarterfinals at the Gold Cup and Andrew, David and Ben discuss the key takeaways from an up-and-down group stage. Did Bruce Arena learn enough? And should he have brought some of the big guns for the Knockout Stage? New England's Kelyn Rowe also drops in to discuss his time with the club. The guys break down the return of MLS in segment two and Houston Dynamo vice president/general manager talks about his new signing. The Baer's Lair debuts in a rowdy third segment. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!
With the US national team's quarterfinal matchup against El Salvador fast approaching, the ExtraTime Radio crew debated the necessity of coach Bruce Arena summoning the experienced likes of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard for the knockouts. READ MORE
Due to Gold Cup regulations, those veteran additions to the squad will be forced to give up their usual shirt numbers for the rest of this tournament. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
Larin options for Canada
Waking The Red weighs three ways Canada can go with knockout phase addition Cyle Larin, but admits none of the options is without drawbacks. READ MORE | CANADA NEWS
Cabrera on new Houston signing Martinez
Though he's missing some key attackers to Gold Cup duty, Houston boss Wilmer Cabrera says that fresh addition Tomas Martinez will need to prove himself in training before getting his first chance in an MLS contest just like anybody else. READ MORE
Cozmo razzes the Red Devils
Irrepressible LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo tried his best to teach a vocabulary lesson to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United prior to Saturday night's friendly clash. READ MORE