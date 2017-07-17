Cozmo gives Jose Mourinho some helpful advice, but did he notice?

In case you missed it, LA Galaxy mascot Cosmo had some helpful cross-cultural advice for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho before the sides squared off in a friendly at the StubHub Center on Saturday night.

It’s unclear whether The Special One received the helpful information, though he and his side do appear to be rubbing elbows with Hollywood on their latest preseason visit.

Meanwhile, Man. U’s Paul Pogba certainly didn’t appear to appreciate the advice.

Pogba did not enjoy my #soccer sign 😔 pic.twitter.com/W3WNEKjOSN — Cozmo LA Galaxy (@CozmoLAGalaxy) July 16, 2017

The Galaxy fell to a 5-2 defeat while going with a youthful first-half lineup. They return to MLS action on Wednesday, while Manchester United head to Utah to face Real Salt Lake on Monday night.