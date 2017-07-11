MLS4CLT announces plans for upcoming Charlotte visit by MLS executives

MLS4CLT, the ownership group seeking to land a Major League Soccer expansion club for the city of Charlotte, announced details for an upcoming July 18 visit by MLS league officials.

On that day MLS4CLT and MLS executives will meet with officials from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, visit the proposed MLS stadium site, and meet with civic and business leaders as well as prominent members of Charlotte’s soccer community.

The day will conclude with the Power the Pitch Rally in Charlotte’s First Ward Park at 5 p.m. Supporters are encouraged to begin gathering around 4:30 p.m. for the rally, which will include food trucks, live entertainment and special giveaways. At the top of the hour, MLS4CLT officials, MLS executives and a number of special guests will address the crowd in attendance.

“We’re really excited to provide MLS leadership with an up-close look at the passion Charlotte has for soccer,” said Marcus Smith, CEO of MLS4CLT, in a statement. “More important, we’re looking forward to showcasing all the different ways Major League Soccer can positively impact our community.”

The MLS4CLT group recently kicked off its “Power the Pitch” campaign to unleash public support for bringing an MLS club to Charlotte. Organizers also launched a new website – www.MLS4CLT.com – in advance of looming decisions from city and county officials to help fund the public/private stadium partnership.