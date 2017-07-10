Minnesota United sign Scottish winger Sam Nicholson from Hearts

Minnesota United became the first MLS club to officially secure reinforcements in the 2017 summer transfer window on Monday, announcing the signing of Scottish winger Sam Nicholson.

The 22-year-old arrives from Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian, and will be added to Minnesota's roster pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

“We are really pleased to have added a player with the skillset of Sam,” said Loons head coach Adrian Heath in a club release. “He’s a player who can cut inside from either side of the pitch. He’s got two really good feet and he’s got some goals in him, he can beat his man.

“It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to bring in a player from Europe, who looks at MLS as a step up. We are delighted to have him and we think he will be a great addition to our squad.”

A product of Hearts’ youth academy, Nicholson joined the senior team at the beginning of the 2013–14 season and helped the Edinburgh club earn promotion to the Premiership, scoring a career-high five goals as well as six assists.

He was a mainstay in the team the following campaign, as Hearts earned a third-place finish and a spot in the Europa League in addition to a deep run in the League Cup. Playing alongside US international and former D.C. United star Perry Kitchen, he scored four goals and marked his 100th appearance for the club last season, in which they finished fifth in the Premiership.

A Scotland youth international, Nicholson took part in the U-21 squad’s European Championship qualification campaign.