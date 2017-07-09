Panama vs. Nicaragua | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Preview

Panama vs. Nicaragua

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup – Group B, Matchday 2

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida

July 12, 2017 – 6:30 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, UDN (USA) | TSN2 (CAN)

FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com

Panama have a golden chance to take command of Group B when they head to Tampa to face Central American counterparts Nicaragua in the second round of the 2017 Gold Cup group stage.

Los Canaleros picked up a well-earned point against the United States in their tournament opener Saturday and were perhaps unlucky not to get more. Now, they will look to build up their goal differential in their two remaining group stage matches, starting Wednesday. Should Panama top Group B, they could avoid a possible quarterfinal match-up with a talented Costa Rica team that’s in pole position to win Group A.

Nicaragua, for their part, may not have much hope of advancing out of the group after a 2-0 loss to Martinique, but have plenty to play for. Across four Gold Cup games in their country’s history, they have yet to find the back of the net or earn a point. Even if they do end up on the losing end, a goal against Panama would mean everything to the developing program.

Panama

Panama earned their point against the US with a strong all-around performance, but particularly noteworthy performance from New York City FC midfielder Miguel Camargo, who scored the equalizer for his country.

"I was very happy [to score a goal] but the credit goes to the entire team," Camargo told reporters after the game. "Especially because we were behind. But we worked together, and we tied it up, as a team."

Nonetheless, Camargo will likely be hoping that a strong international showing will help his case for a regular spot in club head coach Patrick Vieira’s lineup, just as it did for midfield counterpart Yangel Herrera in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.

Panama Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Jose Calderon (CD Marathon, HON); Orlando Mosquera (Tauro FC, PAN); Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC, PAN)

Defenders (8): Roberto Chen (Deportivo Arabe Unido, PAN); Eric Davis (FC DAC 1904 DunajskA Streda, SVK); Fidel Escobar (Unattached); Roderick Miller (Atlético Nacional, COL); Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls, USA); Luis Ovalle (Unattached); Angel Patrick (Deportivo Arabe Unido, PAN); Jan Carlos Vargas (Tauro FC, PAN)

Midfielders (8): Edgar Yoel Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula, MEX); Miguel Camargo (New York City FC, USA); Armando Cooper (Toronto FC, CAN); Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes, USA); Gabriel Gomez (Atlético Bucaramanga, COL); Leslie Heraldez (Deportivo Arabe Unido, PAN); Josiel Nuñez (CD Plaza Amador, PAN); Valentin Pimentel (CD Plaza Amador, PAN)

Fowards (4): Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio FC, URU); Ricardo Clarke (Unattached); Ismael Diaz (FC Porto, POR); Gabriel Torres (FC Lausanne-Sport, SUI)

Manager: Hernan Dario Gomez (Colombia)

Nicaragua

Saturday was a day to forget for Nicaragua, as they were played off the field in what was their most winnable match in a tough group.

However, their hopes of redemption, or at least a first Gold Cup goal, will be boosted by the return of captain Juan Barrera, who was suspended for the tournament opener. He received a late red card in Nicaragua’s remarkable comeback victory to qualify for the Gold Cup, in which he scored a hat trick in the final 10 minutes.

A Gold Cup goal would also have significant personal meaning for Barrera, as it would bring the 28-year-old – the first of his countrymen to play in Europe – level as the top scorer in his country’s history. Los Pinoleros will also welcome back their only current player in Europe, Iceland-based midfielder Daniel Cadena, who missed the opener due to yellow-card accumulation.

NICARAGUA 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Justo Lorente (UNAN FC / NCA), Henry Maradiaga (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Diedrich Tèllez (Diriangen FC / NCA)

Defenders (8): Luis Copete (Comerciantes Unidos / PER), Cyril Errington (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Oscar Lòpez (Managua FC / NCA), Henry Niño (Jaco Rays FC / CRC), Josue Quijano (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Manuel Rosas (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Erick Tellez (Diriangen FC / NCA), Bismarck Vèliz (Chinandega FC / NCA)

Midfielders (8): Daniel Cadena (Njarðvíkur / ISL), Elvis Figueroa (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Luis Galeano (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Bryan Garcia (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Marlon Lòpez (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Maykel Montiel (UNAN FC / NCA), Bismarck Montiel (Managua FC / NCA), Luis Peralta (CD Walter Ferretti / NCA)

Forwards (4): Juan Barrera (Comunicaciones FC / GUA), Carlos Chavarria (Real Estelí FC / NCA), Jorge Hurtado (CD Walter Ferretti / NCA), Eulises Pavon (CD Suchitepéquez / GUA)

Manager: Henry Duarte (Costa Rica)