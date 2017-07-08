US Player Ratings: Brad Guzan the clear standout in Gold Cup draw

With a few notable exceptions, the report grades are nothing to boast about following a disappointing Gold Cup-opening 1-1 draw for the US national team against Panama in Nashville.

Despite a rash of judgment lapses across the pitch, the hosts still managed to strike first on a well-crafted Dom Dwyer goal shortly after the interval. The lead did not lost, however, as Panama tightened the screws on a disheveled US back seven until they finally cracked standout Brad Guzan to gain a share.

Brad Guzan (8.5) - The new Atlanta United netminder literally did everything he could to save the team on this day. Guzan's 55th minute stop that temporarily preserved the lead was quite arguably the finest save by a USMNT 'keeper this year. Though he could have been the big star of a victory with just a bit of added alertness from his defense, he had to settle for being the main reason they managed to earn a point.

Graham Zusi (4.5) - It was a rough afternoon for the converted right back, who was badly beaten at the back post twice in the moments after the US took the lead. Zusi didn't learn his lesson the first time, and the follow-up lapse led to Panama's equalizer. In addition, the Sporting KC veteran offered next to nothing going forward.

Omar Gonzalez (5) - The Pachuca defender was solid until he misplayed an entry ball early in the second half. Not long after that episode, Gonzo was out to lunch after Guzan's initial save on the Panama goal play.

Matt Besler (5) - The Sporting KC center back was steady in the first half, but then he was also guilty on the Gonzalez error mentioned above and his situation awareness uncharacteristically slipped from there.

Jorge Villafana (5) - Speaking of unusual mistakes, Villafana was caught up a few too many times after sloppy handles in the Panama half. On the other hand, he was able to offer some slick attacking rushes in the first half.

Dax McCarty (5) - The veteran midfielder was decent but unspectacular in the opening frame, and made a huge tackle in the US box shortly after intermission. After that, he was rather ineffective on both sides of the ball.

Kellyn Acosta (5) - The young FC Dallas ace authored a few nice rushes in attack, but was poor with his restart serves. Acosta also showed little in the way of partnership with McCarty when Panama had the ball, making it far too easy for the visitors to advance through midfield in the second half.

Joe Corona (5) - The Tijuana midfielder never found the game in the way he did against Ghana last week. Though asked to operate a bit out of character, Corona is experienced enough to know he needs to do much more in the playmaking role.

Alejandro Bedoya (6) - As you'd expect, Bedoya ably filled his day with all the little things. He even tried to make up for the lack of a true flank terror, and could have easily earned a spot kick on one of darting dribbles.

Kelyn Rowe (7) - Despite being criminally and curiously starved for touches, Rowe still managed to put a couple tricky shots on goal and to set up the lone US goal with a well-enacted cross.

Dom Dwyer (7) - Like Rowe, Dwyer simply has to see so much more of the ball if this team expects to take home the crown. And yet, he scored for the second time in as many caps by perfectly placing a clever finish. C'mon guys, get him the ball!

Coach Bruce Arena (5) - We all know the boss is most interested in finding answers regarding who can help in Russia next summer. Even so, one has to question some of the squad selection holes and resulting lineup misfires after this one. The team only seemed to become more disconnected as the game wore on, and Arena never pushed the right buttons to remedy the situation. All that said, he should get no more blame than the players, who made too many individual mistakes.

Subs:

Juan Agudelo (6) - The New England forward entered the fray in the mood to scrap, but he was unable to take advantage when he found some space in the final third.

Gyasi Zardes (6) - Though a bit timid when put in an attack position, Zardes did get back to make a couple of very helpful defensive stops at a time when it looked like Panama might grab a lead.

Jordan Morris (-) - It might have been a fine idea to get the Seattle speedster on a lot sooner.

