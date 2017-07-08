Tune in to Club and Country: After the Whistle for live reaction following

The Gold Cup is just beginning, but the conversation never ends at MLSsoccer.com.

Join MLS legend Sigi Schmid, former MLS player Bobby Warshaw and ExtraTime Radio's David Gass and Matt Doyle for immediate reaction following the United States' tournament opener against Panama (4:30 pm ET | FOX, Univision, UDN in US; TSN2, TSN GO in Canada).

Tune in to Club and Country: After the Whistle on YouTube, Facebook Live and Periscope for analysis, banter and perhaps even a hot take or two. And not just from the hosts!

We want your comments, questions and takes about the game, so call the Hot-Take Hotline, drop into the comment section or hit up the guys on Twitter to drive the conversation!

Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS