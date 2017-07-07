Kick Off: 2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI revealed | Gold Cup is here!

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Schweinsteiger, Nikolic lead 2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI
After being voted in to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target, hometown heroes Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic will be hanging around Chicago for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game. Results were announced Friday by the league following a month-long online fan ballot. READ MORE
Union earn a point in KC
The Philadelphia Union needed a late penalty strike from substitute Roland Alberg to squeak out a 1-1 draw away to West leaders Sporting KC on Thursday night. In the last game before the league takes a two-week Gold Cup siesta, the Missouri Azzurri were able to run their home unbeaten streak to 19 games. RECAP| HIGHLIGHTS
Analyst: Taking stock of the Tiers
Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has used this league pause to file an update on his tiered ranking of all 22 MLS clubs. READ MORE
Canada kicks it all off
With hopes of erasing past CONCACAF Gold Cup failures, Canada will open this year's edition when they square off with French Guiana at Red Bull Arena on Friday night (7 pm ET | FS2, UDN; TSN5; FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com). Like some of his players, new boss Octavio Zambrano will be making his competitive debut in the international game. PREVIEW | CANADA NEWS
Les Rouges could actually be in line for a forfeit victory in their opener due to intriguing circumstances. French Guiana star man Florent Malouda has been ruled ineligible by CONCACAF, but Les Yana Doko manager Jair Karam insists he will play the former France winger anyway. READ MORE
First up for the U.S. – Panama
The US national team, meanwhile, start their bid to reclaim the Gold Cup with a Saturday afternoon duel against Panama in Nashville (4:30 pm ET | FOX, Univision, UDN; TSN2; FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com). The Red, White & Blue have won all of their 14 Gold Cup openers in years when the tournament followed the current group stage-plus-knockouts format. PREVIEW
The USMNT enter the tournament wary of their opening foe, familiar adversaries Panama. Though the US hold a dominating series advantage, Los Canaleros have become increasingly difficult for them to beat; in fact, Panama twice held them to draws at the 2015 Gold Cup, with one – the third-place game – ending in a shootout defeat for the tourney hosts. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
Kobe on Dom: "That's my guy"
It appears freshly capped Dom Dwyer has caught the eye of one of sports' most accomplished – and soccer-savvy – icons in five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant. The retired Laker recently offered a few thoughts on Dwyer and his US teammates heading into the Gold Cup. WATCH VIDEO
Catrachos vs. Ticos
Friday's late game will see a showdown between Group A favorites Costa Rica and Honduras at Red Bull Arena (9:30 pm ET | FS2, UniMás, UDN; FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com). PREVIEW
Discuss: Who will win Gold Cup, the Golden Boot?
With the tournament set to begin, our staff kicked around two big questions: Which nation will raise the Gold Cup as champs and which player will take home the Golden Boot as top scorer? READ MORE
Joint-WC '26 bid officially formed
Along with his Canada and Mexico counterparts, US Soccer chief Sunil Gulati made their unified World Cup 2026 hosting efforts official on Wednesday by announcing the bid's board of directors. READ MORE
Barrios inks FC Dallas extension
Supporters' Shield holders FC Dallas have secured the services of wide playmaker Michael Barrios by signing him to a fresh contract. The 26-year-old, who is currently tied for the league lead in assists, is now tied through 2019 with options for the following two seasons. READ MORE
Trade winds: Movsisyan, Dean on the move?
The summer transfer window is close to opening, and that fact has kicked off a fresh round of MLS trade talk. FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio says that Real Salt Lake are in trade talks concerning striker Yura Movsisyan. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Twin Cities-based scribe Jeff Reuter reports that MInnesota United are in to acquire Vancouver defender Chirstian Dean, who he says are being shopped around by the Whitecaps. READ MORE
Galaxy still after Gignac
On Wednesday, Tigres publicly admitted that the LA Galaxy were chasing their strike star, Andre-Pierre Gignac, but it seemed as though their bid had fallen short. READ MORE
However, sources told ESPN's Eric Gomez that it's becoming harder for the club to say no to the Galaxy's increasing offer. READ MORE
Report: Harrison drawing EPL glances
Accoridng to MSG reporter Kristian Dyer, New York City FC wing ace Jack Harrison is the subject of interest from a pair of Premier League clubs and some Championship outfits back in his native England. READ MORE
Quakes midfielder Silva making progress
The San Jose Earthquakes have provided a positive update on young midfielder Matheus Silva, who fell into a coma after nearly drowning on an Independence Day beach excursion with teammates from loan side Reno 1868 FC. On Thursday, the 20-year-old woke up responsive and able to speak. READ MORE
MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch
Club & Country: Can Canada get out of the Gold Cup group phase?