Kick Off: 2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI revealed | Gold Cup is here!

Schweinsteiger, Nikolic lead 2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI

After being voted in to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target, hometown heroes Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic will be hanging around Chicago for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game. Results were announced Friday by the league following a month-long online fan ballot. READ MORE

Union earn a point in KC

The Philadelphia Union needed a late penalty strike from substitute Roland Alberg to squeak out a 1-1 draw away to West leaders Sporting KC on Thursday night. In the last game before the league takes a two-week Gold Cup siesta, the Missouri Azzurri were able to run their home unbeaten streak to 19 games. RECAP| HIGHLIGHTS

Analyst: Taking stock of the Tiers

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has used this league pause to file an update on his tiered ranking of all 22 MLS clubs. READ MORE

Joint-WC '26 bid officially formed

Along with his Canada and Mexico counterparts, US Soccer chief Sunil Gulati made their unified World Cup 2026 hosting efforts official on Wednesday by announcing the bid's board of directors. READ MORE

Barrios inks FC Dallas extension

Supporters' Shield holders FC Dallas have secured the services of wide playmaker Michael Barrios by signing him to a fresh contract. The 26-year-old, who is currently tied for the league lead in assists, is now tied through 2019 with options for the following two seasons. READ MORE

Trade winds: Movsisyan, Dean on the move?

The summer transfer window is close to opening, and that fact has kicked off a fresh round of MLS trade talk. FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio says that Real Salt Lake are in trade talks concerning striker Yura Movsisyan. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Twin Cities-based scribe Jeff Reuter reports that MInnesota United are in to acquire Vancouver defender Chirstian Dean, who he says are being shopped around by the Whitecaps. READ MORE

Galaxy still after Gignac

On Wednesday, Tigres publicly admitted that the LA Galaxy were chasing their strike star, Andre-Pierre Gignac, but it seemed as though their bid had fallen short. READ MORE

However, sources told ESPN's Eric Gomez that it's becoming harder for the club to say no to the Galaxy's increasing offer. READ MORE

Report: Harrison drawing EPL glances

Accoridng to MSG reporter Kristian Dyer, New York City FC wing ace Jack Harrison is the subject of interest from a pair of Premier League clubs and some Championship outfits back in his native England. READ MORE

Quakes midfielder Silva making progress

The San Jose Earthquakes have provided a positive update on young midfielder Matheus Silva, who fell into a coma after nearly drowning on an Independence Day beach excursion with teammates from loan side Reno 1868 FC. On Thursday, the 20-year-old woke up responsive and able to speak. READ MORE

