Discuss: Who will win the CONCACAF Gold Cup? Who will win the Golden Boot?

Welcome to another edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS, or, in this case, the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. We asked two questions this time around: Who will win the tournament and who will win its Golden Boot?

Editor-in-Chief Simon Borg, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, Senior Editors Andrew Wiebe, Arielle Castillo, Nicholas Rosano, Ben Couch and Benjamin Baer, and Contributors Charles Boehm, Franco Panizo and Alicia Rodriguez give their takes.

If we’re to see the first Gold Cup upset since Canada in 2000, this would seem to be the tournament for it. But a hungry US team, which could bring in the big guns for the knockouts, will prove unstoppable. Even for Mexico.

Atiba Hutchinson was offside 10 years ago. Canada will find someone who can stay onside in big moments this time.

History tells us either the US or Mexico will win the Gold Cup – only Canada have broken that CONCACAF hegemony. This time around, it’s the Americans turn to bathe in confetti, thanks to the freedom and urgency Bruce Arena will foster in a squad with plenty to prove.

The US have a real chance at this, considering Mexico are essentially sending their B-squad, and ours is full of guys extra hungry to make their mark at the international level.

OK, I'll bite. Seriously, someone has to pick Mexico. Yes, El Tri are sending their B-squad, but their depth is terrifying and like many of their US counterparts the players will be ready to show why they are 'A'-caliber players. Among them? My guy Cubo. They say he only scores at home? Good thing every game is a home game for Mexico in this tournament.

Baer: Costa Rica, Dom Dwyer (USA)

Costa Rica are the only nation of the CONCACAF Big 3 to bring their A-team (mostly) and they’ll be chomping at the bit to win their first Gold Cup.

Boehm: USA, Erick Gutierrez (Mexico)

I've got the US here. Good blend of experience, youth and above all hunger on the roster, along with some savvy leadership from Bruce Arena, will be just enough to edge Mexico's B-team.

Panizo: Costa Rica, Erick 'Cubo' Torres (Mexico)

The Ticos may have lost a key player in Ronald Matarrita to injury last week, but are still taking a very strong squad into this tournament. With Arsenal's Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz of Sporting CP helping lead the attack, Costa Rica finally get regional bragging rights and a shiny trophy for their cabinet.

Rodriguez: United States, Juan Agudelo (USA)

I'm taking the US here, because the United States hosts every single time and there have to be fringe benefits from time to time to give the home team a boost.