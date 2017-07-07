Brek Shea says he's better suited to Vancouver after surprise move to 'Caps

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Brek Shea never expected to end up in the Pacific Northwest this season, but he’s sure glad he did.

In a profile for The Score, Shea reveals his preference for the Whitecaps’ roster and culture after being traded from Orlando City SC, saying “I really like this team. I like this team a lot better than Orlando's team.”

Shea is on pace to start fewer matches than he did during his year-and-a-half with Orlando. However, he's been playing the more advanced positions he prefers under coach Carl Robinson, whereas he often played outside back for the Lions.

“It's pretty clear that I'm an attacking player, so I'm enjoying my role higher up the field here," said Shea, who has made five starts and six appearances as a sub in league play. "I like to create chances so it's been fun for me to get back to doing the same."