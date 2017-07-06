ExtraTime Radio: Will US win the Gold Cup? Sigi Schmid talks MLS, CONCACAF

LISTEN: Get that drumroll ready for ... Gold Cup! Need a comprehensive preview to get set for Game One? We've got you. Andrew and David invite Sigi Schmid to share his thoughts on the summer's hottest tournament. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

The days are long and the BBQs are hot, and that means the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup is upon us. Who better to preview it all with than American soccer icon and MLS Cup champion coach Sigi Schmid. He joins Andrew and David on ExtraTime Radio Driven by Continental Tires to preview the whole tournament. What is his buddy Bruce Arena's plan for this US national team roster? Who will solidify their place in Russia? How can this team take the crown? Plus, a Canada preview for their first tournament under Octavio Zambrano and the group of young attackers under him.

Of course Andrew and David wouldn't have Sigi in without asking all the burning MLS questions: What does he think of expansion darling Atlanta United? And what to make of the shift in power from Western Conference to East?

Join the guys Saturday for Club & Country After The Whistle for live reaction to every USMNT match at the Gold Cup. And listen to ETR all tournament long for coverage.

