Kick Off: Five MLS matches to cap your July 4th holiday | USMNT camp update

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

LA Galaxy celebrate the 4th with RSL

The LA Galaxy will take part in their traditional Fourth of July game when West rivals Real Salt Lake come to town (10:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). It has not been a kind trip for RSL in recent years, as they've lost five straight at StubHub by a combined 15-3 margin. PREVIEW

He won't be able to help them on Tuesday, but Real Salt Lake have added some back line help with the summer transfer window signing of Uruguayan center back Marcelo Silva, formerly of Real Zaragoza. READ MORE

Champs invade Rapids' lair

Colorado and defending champs Seattle will each have the playoff line in their crosshairs when they duel on Tuesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (9 pm ET on TSN in Canada; MLS LIVE in the US). And the Rapids still have last year's playoff elimination at the hands of the Sounders fresh in their mind. PREVIEW

Speaking of the Rapids, they led the way by placing three players in our MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week. Meanwhile, Chicago strike ace Nemanja Nikolic earned his fifth nomination of the season. READ MORE

Warming sides meet in Atlanta

Both Atlanta United and their guests San Jose will be putting a two-game win streak on the line when they square off for the first time on Independence Day (7 pm ET on MLS LIVE). The expansion side will also be after a fifth consecutive home win. PREVIEW

A weekend report out of Argentina claimed that Atlanta have made the loan move for Yamil Asad (pictured below) permanent, but head coach Gerardo Martino is staying mum on the matter. The winger owns a share of the league lead in assists with nine. READ MORE

FC Dallas host struggling D.C.

Reigning Supporters' Shield holders FC Dallas will have a chance to at least temporarily go level on points with first place Sporting KC in the West when D.C. United come calling for a Fourth of July contest (8:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). The trend says the visitors may not offer much resistance; the Black-and-Red have suffered four straight shutout defeats away from home. PREVIEW

Meanwhile, FCD will be trying to kick off their first winning streak in nearly three months, and they'll again need to rely on their depth strength to get it done. READ MORE

Crew SC head to Minnesota

A pair of teams hoping to get back on track will clash when Minnesota United welcome Columbus Crew SC for an Independence day tilt (7 pm ET on MLS LIVE). It will be the first ever meeting between the sides, who each have but one win in their last four games. PREVIEW

Crew SC's defense has struggled in recent weeks, and defender Jonathan Mensah acknowledged that he's been to blame for a share of those woes. READ MORE

Power moves

It is a week a big jumps and big falls in the MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings. Philadelphia climbed eight rungs and Montreal seven to each reach the top 10, while Vancouver plunged an unlucky seven spots to 15th. READ MORE

Gerso ruled out indefinitely

Already shorthanded due to Gold Cup call-ups, Sporting KC will now also need to make do without winger Gerso Fernandes, who has gone to the shelf with a shoulder injury. READ MORE

Rapids raise money for teammate's ailing mom

A little over a day remains in an auction of Colorado game-worn jerseys that was put together to benefit the mother of Rapids defender Kortne Ford, who is currently battling breast cancer. The initiative was the idea of the wife of Rapids midfielder Michael Azira, and he then got the rest of the squad involved. READ MORE & VISIT AUCTION PAGE

