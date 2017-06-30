Toronto FC’s Alex Bono wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 17

Alex Bono’s moment came when Toronto FC needed it most, and now he’s being honored for the effort.

The Toronto FC goalkeeper earned Save of the Week honors for his acrobatic stop off a Teal Bunbury header in the team’s 2-0 win over New England last Friday.

With the Canadian side holding a slender 1-0 lead in the 88th minute, Bono leaped to his left to deny Bunbury’s solid attempt to redirect the ball into the top-right corner after a Lee Nguyen cross.

Bono’s save collected 38 percent of the vote, beating by a narrow margin Philadelphia ‘keeper Andre Blake’s own game-saving stop against D.C. United, which gathered 30 percent of the vote. The New York Red Bulls’ Luis Robles and D.C.’s Bill Hamid collected 12 percent of the vote, respectively, while San Jose’s David Bingham placed fifth with 11 percent of the tally.

Toronto FC, who claimed the Canadian Championship title on Tuesday after a 2-1 win over Montreal Impact, are back in action on Saturday night at Dallas (7 pm ET | TSN4 in Canada, MLS LIVE Free Match of the Week in the US).

Watch all five of the Week 17 Save of the Week nominees here.