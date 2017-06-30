Ronald Matarrita -- 2017 Close-Up -- NYCFC
USA Today Sports

New York City FC's Ronald Matarrita out 3-4 months with broken foot

June 30, 20173:21PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

New York City FC are expected to be without outside back Ronald Matarrita for at least three months after the 22-year-old Costa Rican international sustained a broken foot early in a 3-1 win against Minnesota United FC on Thursday night.

Matarrita underwent surgery on his fifth metatarsal on Friday morning, according to a release from the club that said his timeline for recovery is 3-4 months.

The former Alajuelense man has made nine appearances (seven starts) in the league this season, and had been named to Costa Rica’s 23-man Gold Cup roster before the injury.

Matarrita sustained the injury in the very early stages of Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium, and was subbed out in the ninth minute for Mikey Lopez.

Topics: 
Injury

All-Star Voting ends today. Vote now!

Don't miss your chance to help select the 2017 MLS All-Stars. Vote now for the MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target. Everyone that submits a ballot is entered to win a VIP trip to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game.