New York City FC's Ronald Matarrita out 3-4 months with broken foot

New York City FC are expected to be without outside back Ronald Matarrita for at least three months after the 22-year-old Costa Rican international sustained a broken foot early in a 3-1 win against Minnesota United FC on Thursday night.

Matarrita underwent surgery on his fifth metatarsal on Friday morning, according to a release from the club that said his timeline for recovery is 3-4 months.

The former Alajuelense man has made nine appearances (seven starts) in the league this season, and had been named to Costa Rica’s 23-man Gold Cup roster before the injury.

Matarrita sustained the injury in the very early stages of Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium, and was subbed out in the ninth minute for Mikey Lopez.