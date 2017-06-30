MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Fagundez, Adams, Lawrence and Smith

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down suspensions to four players and issued warning to two clubs after Week 17 of the 2017 season.

Fagundez violent conduct on Giovinco

The Disciplinary Committee fined and suspended New England Revolution midfielder Diego Fagundez for violent conduct in the 89th minute of New England’s game against Toronto FC last Friday. Fagundez will serve the suspension during Sunday's against Philadelphia.

Adams violent conduct

New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams was also fined and suspended for one game by Disciplinary Committee, for violent conduct in the 22nd minute of the game against New York City FC last Saturday. Adams will serve the suspension on Wednesday, when the Red Bulls take on New England.

Lawrence foul on Matarrita

The Disciplinary Committee also fined suspended Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence for one game for serious foul play in the same game that endangered the safety of an opponent in second-half stoppage time of the NYCFC game. Lawrence will serve the suspension in his next available Red Bulls game after returning from the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Smith foul on Feilhaber

LA Galaxy defender Nathan Smith was fined and suspended as well for one game by the Disciplinary Committee for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent in the 59th minute of the Galaxy’s game against Sporting Kansas City last Saturday. Smith will serve the suspension during the Saturday's game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Dynamo and Dallas mass confrontation

In addition, both the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas were found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy by the Disciplinary Committee, for the 78th minute altercation between the two teams last Friday. Both Houston and Dallas were issued warnings for each club’s first violation of the league’s policy this season.