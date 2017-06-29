Kick Off: NYCFC-MIN on tap | USOC Round of 16 recap | Robles inks extension

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Loons make first NYCFC visit

Minnesota United are set for their first look at a scary New York City FC side when they visit the Bronx for Thursday tilt (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The trends are definitely not in the Loons' favor; while they're 0-7-2 on the road this season, NYCFC will enter the contest on a three-game winning streak. PREVIEW | MIN NEWS | NYCFC NEWS

USOC: Home cooking, upsets, late drama & PKs

There were a couple of shockers as the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 wrapped up on Wednesday, and you can catch up on all the results and some key points from each game in the Wednesday night review offered up by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle. READ MORE

Mitch Hildebrandt played hero with three penalty kick saves to push USL side FC Cincinnati to victory. They bounced the Chicago Fire on spot kicks after 120 tense scoreless minutes in their friendly confines. RECAP | READ MORE

Looking ahead to July's Quarterfinal matchups, San Jose and the LA Galaxy are lined up for another Cali Clasico, while underdog side Miami FC and Cincinnati will clash in Florida. READ MORE

Robles inks Red Bulls extension

Opponents of the New York Red Bulls should get used to being denied by Luis Robles. On Wednesday, the star netminder signed a fresh multi-year pact with the club. READ MORE | RBNY NEWS

However, there will be no new deal in Orlando for midfielder Matias Perez Garcia. The two parties tried but failed to reach an agreement before the veteran runs out of contract on Friday. READ MORE | OCSC NEWS

Timbers suffer double blow

In what has become a recurring theme this season, Portland has suffered some fresh injury woes. While possession ace Darlington Nagbe remains questionable for the weekend with a hamstring knock, fellow midfielder Diego Chara (hamstring) is expected to miss a month and defensive handyman Amobi Okugo (MCL sprain) could be out even longer than that. READ MORE | TIMBERS NEWS

Transfer talk: Gonzalez, Nicholson

According to La Aficion scribe Niko Moreno, Seattle has made the top offer for Dynamo Kyiv wing ace Derlis Gonzalez and the Paraguay international is ready to accept it. READ MORE

Elsewhere, Pioneer Press reports that Minnesota United have agreed a deal to sign young Scottish winger Sam Nicholson, who has run out of contract with Hearts. READ MORE

MLS lifts its scouting game

Sticking with the topic of transfers, ESPN's Noah Davis explains how increased scouting in oft-overlooked countries is helping MLS grow. READ MORE

