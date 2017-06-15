2017 U.S. Open Cup Bracket

June 15, 201711:00AM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

2017 U.S. Open Cup Bracket

FINAL

 
 

 

 
 

 

September 20

 

SEMIFINALS

 
 
 

 

 
 

 

August 8 or 9

 
 

 

 
 

 

August 8 or 9

 

QUARTERFINALS

 

EAST REGION

 

Winner of East Match 1

East Match 1

 

 

Winner of East Match 2

East Match 2

 

July 7 - 16

CENTRAL REGION

 

Winner of Central Match 1

Central Match 1

 

 

Winner of Central Match 2

Central Match 2

 

July 7 - 16

SOUTH REGION

 

Winner of South Match 1

South Match 1

 

 

Winner of South Match 2

South Match 2

 

July 7 - 16

WEST REGION

 

Winner of West Match 1

West Match 1

 

 

Winner of West Match 2

West Match 2

 

July 7 - 16

 

ROUND OF 16

 

EAST REGION - Match 1

NE

New England Revolution

New England

 

DC

D.C. United

D.C. United

 

June 27 or 28

EAST REGION - Match 2

NY

New York Red Bulls

NY Red Bulls

 

PHI

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia

 

June 27 or 28

CENTRAL REGION - Match 1

HOU

Houston Dynamo

Houston

 

SKC

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC

 

June 27 or 28

CENTRAL REGION - Match 2

DAL

FC Dallas

FC Dallas

 

COL

Colorado Rapids

Colorado

 

June 27 or 28

SOUTH REGION - Match 1

MIA

Miami FC

Miami FC

 

ATL

Atlanta United

Atlanta

 

June 27 or 28

SOUTH REGION - Match 2

CIN

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati

 

CHI

Chicago Fire

Chicago

 

June 27 or 28

WEST REGION - Match 1

SJ

San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose

 

SEA

Seattle Sounders

Seattle

 

June 27 or 28

WEST REGION - Match 2

LA

LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy

 

SAC

Sacramento Republic

Sacramento

 

June 27 or 28

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android