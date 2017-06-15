2017 U.S. Open Cup Bracket
FINAL
September 20
SEMIFINALS
August 8 or 9
August 8 or 9
QUARTERFINALS
EAST REGION
Winner of East Match 1
East Match 1
Winner of East Match 2
East Match 2
July 7 - 16
CENTRAL REGION
Winner of Central Match 1
Central Match 1
Winner of Central Match 2
Central Match 2
July 7 - 16
SOUTH REGION
Winner of South Match 1
South Match 1
Winner of South Match 2
South Match 2
July 7 - 16
WEST REGION
Winner of West Match 1
West Match 1
Winner of West Match 2
West Match 2
July 7 - 16
ROUND OF 16
EAST REGION - Match 1
New England Revolution
New England
D.C. United
D.C. United
June 27 or 28
EAST REGION - Match 2
New York Red Bulls
NY Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia
June 27 or 28
CENTRAL REGION - Match 1
Houston Dynamo
Houston
Sporting Kansas City
Sporting KC
June 27 or 28
CENTRAL REGION - Match 2
FC Dallas
FC Dallas
Colorado Rapids
Colorado
June 27 or 28
SOUTH REGION - Match 1
Miami FC
Miami FC
Atlanta United
Atlanta
June 27 or 28
SOUTH REGION - Match 2
FC Cincinnati
Cincinnati
Chicago Fire
Chicago
June 27 or 28
WEST REGION - Match 1
San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose
Seattle Sounders
Seattle
June 27 or 28
WEST REGION - Match 2
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento
June 27 or 28