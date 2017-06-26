Real Salt Lake part ways with director of goalkeeping Daryl Shore

Real Salt Lake on Monday announced that the club has parted ways with assistant coach Daryl Shore, who served as director of goalkeeping for the club.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for Daryl's time and work here since the 2014 season," head coach Mike Petke, said in a club statement.

"Effective immediately, I am pleased to welcome Real Monarchs goalkeeping coach Matt Glaeser to the first team on an interim basis while we search for a permanent addition to our coaching staff," continued Petke. "Matt has done a fantastic job with a trio of goalkeepers on the 12-1-1 Monarchs, and has earned this opportunity to share his work and knowledge of the game on the first-team staff."

Shore joined RSL back in January 2014 and even filled in as interim head coach for two matches during the current 2017 season (0-0 draw at NY Red Bulls and 4-2 loss at Minnesota) after the firing of head coach Jeff Cassar on March 20. Petke officially took over for Cassar nine days later on March 29.

Prior to joining RSL, Shore served as head coach of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the NASL (2010-2013) and as goalkeeper coach at MLS's Chicago Fire (2000-2010), helping develop All-Star goalkeepers Zach Thornton, Henry Ring and 2008 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Jon Busch.

Real Salt Lake return to league action in front of a national TV audience on Friday night when they welcome former head coach Jason Kreis and Orlando City to Rio Tinto Stadium (9:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada).