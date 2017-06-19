NYCFC pride tifo
@jacorbett70 (Twitter)

Unity, pride and remembrance lead Week 16's top tifo displays

June 19, 20177:29PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Chances are, you've already seen the fan-created tifo display created by the Wall for Olando City SC's match against the Montreal Impact on Sunday. Supporters honored the victims of the Pulse nightclub shootings, as well as all of those touched by the tragedy. If you haven't seen it yet, you can find the piece here.

The first anniversary of the shootings fell during June, which is Pride Month -- and New York City FC's supporters, as well as the club, commemorated the month with Saturday's display at Yankee Stadium.

 

Of course, there were more club-specific tweets that stood out over the weekend as well – like this one in Philadelphia ...

 

... and this one in Atlanta.

 

And while this tifo isn't from an MLS match (it's from a Special Olympics competition), we thought it worth including among Week 16's best.

 

Series: 
Sideline

