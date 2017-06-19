Unity, pride and remembrance lead Week 16's top tifo displays

Chances are, you've already seen the fan-created tifo display created by the Wall for Olando City SC's match against the Montreal Impact on Sunday. Supporters honored the victims of the Pulse nightclub shootings, as well as all of those touched by the tragedy. If you haven't seen it yet, you can find the piece here.

The first anniversary of the shootings fell during June, which is Pride Month -- and New York City FC's supporters, as well as the club, commemorated the month with Saturday's display at Yankee Stadium.

Of course, there were more club-specific tweets that stood out over the weekend as well – like this one in Philadelphia ...

... and this one in Atlanta.

If you happen to sit under the Tifo next week, DONT SHAKE IT! This week's was awesome but hard to see. #ATLUTD



Credit to @megggs_16 pic.twitter.com/xYQF53bdMW — We Are the A (@5StripesATL) June 18, 2017

And while this tifo isn't from an MLS match (it's from a Special Olympics competition), we thought it worth including among Week 16's best.