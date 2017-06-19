ExtraTime Radio: Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan – BFFs and Sounders

LISTEN: Is there really beef between Yura Movsisyan and Mike Petke? Maybe. The guys break down everything you need to know about Week 16, then Sounders duo Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan join Andrew to chat about being BFFs, MLS Cup and the possibility of teaming up at Gold Cup for the US national team. Subscribe so you never miss a show!

The Armchair Analyst is rested and ready for his return to the ETR lineup, and just in time too because there's plenty to talk about after an MLS weekend that saw David Villa hit the 50-goal mark, Josef Martinez make a triumphant Atlanta United return and the Fire establish themselves as the only real contender to Toronto FC. Oh, and there was drama, too. It's been a tough few months for Real Salt Lake. Three points via a Yura Movsisyan goal were huge, but it was the forward's finger-to-the-lips celebration that got people talking. Was it directed toward Mike Petke? The guys break it all down, and even dive into a few transfer rumors.

Are Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris actually BFFs (best friends forever)? The answer, after sitting down the pair, is a resounding yes. You won't want to miss an exclusive interview with two of MLS's top young players, in which they discuss their sleeping habits on the road (it gets a little weird), what it feels like to be an MLS Cup champion and what they do to improve every single day. And while they're teammates now with the Sounders, both hope to link up when the US national team gathers for the Gold Cup this summer. Roldan takes you inside his decision to pursue a future with the US, while Morris explains how he deals with the pressure that follows him wherever he goes.

In the mailbag, it's rumor time. Would Andres Guardado be a good fit for LAFC? What about Jakub Blaszczykowski to the Fire? And could Sporting KC lose Erik Palmer-Brown after this season? Plus, an ode to Brek Shea's baby naming abilities.

