Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Malik Jakupovic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown forward Malik Jakupovic, the club announced Thursday.

The 16-year-old US youth international is under contract through the 2029-2030 season with an option for 2030-31.

Jakupovic has made three appearances with Philadelphia while on short-term call-ups from MLS NEXT Pro side Philadelphia Union II. He has 10 goals in 20 appearances with Union II.

"Malik has shown great growth since joining our academy, and his maturity at just 16 years old speaks to his professionalism and commitment," said Jon Scheer, Philadelphia's interim sporting director.

"He’s capitalized on his opportunities with Union II, first-team call-ups, and US youth national team appearances, and we look forward to continuing to support his development with the first team.”

Jakupovic joined the Philadelphia Union Academy in 2023 at age 14.

Last fall, he scored eight goals at the Concacaf U-17 Championship to help the United States qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.