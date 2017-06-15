How to watch the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup begins on Saturday, with LA Galaxy star Giovani dos Santos set to lead the charge for Mexico as they take on some of the top teams in the world in Russia.

Dos Santos won’t be the only MLS player competing in Russia, however. San Jose Earthquakes defender Kip Colvey will suit up for New Zealand at the tournament, while Montreal’s Ambroise Oyongo was named to Cameroon’s squad before suffering a ruptured patella tendon over the weekend that will keep him out for the remainder of 2017.

Just what is the Confederations Cup? More info on the quadrennial tournament is below:

How it works

Held the summer before each World Cup in the World Cup host country, the Confederations Cup is an eight-team tournament pitting the champions from each continent, previous World Cup winner and host country against each other.

The tournament format is familiar to any follower of the beautiful game. The eight teams are divided into two groups of four for a three-game, round-robin group stage. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals, with the winners meeting in the tournament final.

Groups

Hosts Russia, 2014 World Cup champions Germany and continental champions Mexico, Portugal, Chile, Cameroon, Australia and New Zealand make up the field for the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Here’s how the groups shook out:

Group A

Mexico

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Group B

Australia

Cameroon

Chile

Germany

Schedule

Group Stage

Saturday, June 17

Russia vs. New Zealand

Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

11 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Sunday, June 18

Portugal vs. Mexico

Kazan Arena, Kazan

11 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Cameroon vs. Chile

Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow

2 pm ET, FS2 and Telemundo in the US

Monday, June 19

Australia vs. Germany

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

11 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Wednesday, June 21

Russia vs. Portugal

Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow

11 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Mexico vs. New Zealand

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

2 pm ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Thursday, June 22

Cameroon vs. Australia

Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

11 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Germany vs. Chile

Kazan Arena, Kazan

2 pm ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Saturday, June 24

Mexico vs. Russia

Kazan Arena, Kazan

11 am ET, FOX and Telemundo in the US

New Zealand vs. Portugal

Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

11 am ET, FS1 and NBCU in the US

Sunday, June 25

Germany vs. Cameroon

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

11 am ET, FOX and NBCU in the US

Chile vs. Australia

Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow

11 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Knockout Round

Wednesday, June 28

Semifinal 1 – Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B

Kazan Arena, Kazan

2 pm ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Thursday, June 29

Semifinal 2 – Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

2 pm ET, FS2 and Telemundo in the US

Sunday, July 2

Third-Place Game

Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow

8 am ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Final

Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

2 pm ET, FS1 and Telemundo in the US

Past champions

1992 – Argentina

1995 – Denmark

1997 – Brazil

1999 – Mexico

2001 – France

2003 – France

2005 – Brazil

2009 – Brazil

2013 – Brazil

US/Canada Confederations Cup history

Canada have never played in a Confederations Cup, while the US have made four appearances in the tournament, participating in 1992, 1999, 2003 and 2009. The Americans have been largely successful in the tournament, with their best finish coming in 2009 in South Africa, when they upset Spain the semifinals before losing a heartbreaker to four-time champion Brazil in the final. The USMNT finished third at the 1992 and 1999 tournaments, but finished last in their group in 2003.