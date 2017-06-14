US Open Cup - 2016 - logo

U.S. Open Cup 2017 streams and TV info

June 14, 20176:13PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Match How to watch
Cincinnati vs Columbus
7:00 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, Spectrum Sports Ohio
Atlanta vs Charleston
7:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, ATLUTD.com
North Carolina FC vs Houston
7:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
New England vs Rochester
7:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, revolutionsoccer.net
Orlando vs Miami
7:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
Philadelphia vs Harrisburg
7:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
NY Red Bulls vs NYCFC
8:00 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
FC Dallas vs Tulsa
8:00 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
Sporting KC vs Minnesota
8:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
St Louis vs Chicago
8:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, chicago-fire.com
San Jose vs San Francisco
10:30 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
LA Galaxy vs Orange County
10:30 PM ET		 Spectrum SN, Spectrum Deportes (LA)
Sacramento vs Real Salt Lake
11:00 PM ET		 mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com

