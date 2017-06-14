U.S. Open Cup 2017 streams and TV info

Follow U.S. Open Cup with the MLS app
|Match
|How to watch
|Cincinnati vs Columbus
7:00 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, Spectrum Sports Ohio
|Atlanta vs Charleston
7:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, ATLUTD.com
|North Carolina FC vs Houston
7:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|New England vs Rochester
7:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, revolutionsoccer.net
|Orlando vs Miami
7:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|Philadelphia vs Harrisburg
7:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|NY Red Bulls vs NYCFC
8:00 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|FC Dallas vs Tulsa
8:00 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|Sporting KC vs Minnesota
8:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|St Louis vs Chicago
8:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com, chicago-fire.com
|San Jose vs San Francisco
10:30 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com
|LA Galaxy vs Orange County
10:30 PM ET
|Spectrum SN, Spectrum Deportes (LA)
|Sacramento vs Real Salt Lake
11:00 PM ET
|mlssoccer.com, ussoccer.com